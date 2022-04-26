Power restored Mumbai, MMR after brief outage

Electricity has now been fully restored in Mumbai and the surrounding MMR region after a near one hour outage, the MSEDCL said.

After October 2020 and February 2022, another power outage was reported in parts of Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday after Kalva Pagda transmission line tripped.

"In the morning bus fault occurred at Padgha sub station. Due to which 400kv lines kalwa padgha 1 and 2 feeding to Mumbai tripped. 400 kv padga Bableshwar 1 and 2 tripped and 220 kv lines had tripped which resulted in off supply in some parts of Mumbai and MMR region. 400kv Bableshwar 1 and 2 taken in service at 10.30 hrs and 10.33 hrs respectively. Kalwa padgha 1 and 2 taken in service 10.33 hrs and 10.36 hrs respectively," MahaTransco said in a statement.

The MSEDCL has said that the outage was possibly due to grid failure and is currently probing the incident.

"There was burst at Padgha centre of Transmission. .. power supply restoration started in phased manner. Every feeder will be restored in an hour," said Chandrakant Dange, Jt MD, MSEDCL.

"Due to breakdown (bus trip) in 400 KV substation at Padgha, power supply to customers of Dombivali, part of Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur of MSEDCL, which has power supply on Padgha to Pal 220 KV high pressure line has been disrupted," MSEDCL had said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:53 AM IST