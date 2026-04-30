'Power Does Not Mean...': Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Praises Uddhav Thackeray For Nominating Ambadas Danve For Maharashtra Council Seat

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded party chief Uddhav Thackeray for nominating Ambadas Danve as its candidate for the Maharashtra legislative council. She said that his actions showed that leadership is about stepping aside at the right time rather than holding on to power within Maharashtra politics.

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Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi wrote, "Once again, party leader Uddhav Thackeray ji has demonstrated his stance of not clinging to the post. When the MLAs betrayed, he did not hold onto the Chief Minister's position but relinquished it and also vacated the official residence. And today, once again, despite unanimous support from all parties for the sole Legislative Council seat of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, instead of contesting himself, he has given the candidacy to Ambadas Danve ji, who is the resounding voice of the party."

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The UBT leader also explained that Thackeray's action shows "Power does not mean enhancing one's own importance or merely attaining the status of a leader, rather, it means having the wisdom to hand over power to others at the right time."

Her statements came as Sena UBT announced Danve's name as its. The MVA, of which Sena UBT is part, can win only one out of the nine council seats up for grabs. Uddhav Thackeray's term as a member of the legislative council will end on May 12. Meanwhile, Danve, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was the leader of the opposition in the council from 2022 to 2025.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress and NCP-SP have also extended their support to Danve for the MLC elections and said that they will not field their candidate.

On the other hand, the BJP nominated Pradnya Satav for the bypoll, while nominating five candidates for the biennial elections, including Sunil Vinayak Karjatkar, Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Natthuji Bhende, Vivek Bipindada Kolhe, and Pramod Shantaram Jathar. Earlier in the day, NCP leader Zeeshan Siddiqui filed his nomination as the party candidate in the presence of party chief and Dy CM Sunetra Pawar.

Polling for the Legislative Council elections is scheduled to be held on May 12, with counting of votes to take place on the same day.

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