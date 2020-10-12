Power cut affects water supply in Thane

Thane: The power cut of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) affects water supply in Thane city, on Monday.

The main water supply station of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), located at Temghar was affected, due to power cut in the city. The pumping station was non-functional since morning hours in Thane affecting the water supply, informed TMC official.

"Following the power cut in Mumbai and other suburban areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai, the water supply in Thane was also badly affected, since morning hours," said TMC official.

"However, in some parts of Thane, electricity power began restoring, while by evening hours the water supply too resumed slowly, in few areas of Thane," informed TMC official.