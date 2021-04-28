Power couple! 105-year-old man and his 95-year-old wife beat COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Latur

In a rare instance, a 105-year-old man and his 95-year-old wife have recently recovered from COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Latur.

As per the information shared by the doctor with ANI, the elderly couple was hospitalised for 10 days in Vilasrao Deshmukh Institute of Medical Sciences in Latur.

They were put on oxygen support and also given doses of the antiviral.

Meanwhile, with 895 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Tuesday registered the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. Besides, 66,358 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,72,434.

67,752 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 36,69,548. The recovery rate in the state stands at 83.21%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.5%.

Currently, 42,64,936 people are in home quarantine and 30,146 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 10,031 new cases on Tuesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 17,064 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,215 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3316 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3639, Latur circle 4442, Akola circle 3878, and Nagpur circle recorded 11773 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that a record 1.5 crore citizens of the state have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far. Taking to Twitter, Pawar said, "The invaluable contribution of our healthcare workers, officials & social organisations has resulted in the State completing a record of 1.5 cr vaccination! With our combined efforts we shall continue to vaccinate more & more people in future too. #MahaVaccination."

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also congratulated the healthcare system on this 'milestone' achievement. He added that the target will now be to administer COVID-19 vaccine jabs to 8 lakh citizens per day. However, to achieve this feat, Tope said he has urged the Central government to supply vaccines on time. In the age group of 18 to 44, there are 5.71 crore citizens in the state and around 12 crore vaccines will be required, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)