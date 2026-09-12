Powai Residents Urge MMRDA To Reassess Proposed GCC Project Over Traffic, Infrastructure And Emergency Access Concerns | AI

Mumbai: Powai Action Forum members have urged the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to reassess the proposed Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the area, citing concerns over traffic congestion, road capacity, emergency access, drainage and the impact of the proposed commercial development on existing civic infrastructure.

Residents Submit Petition With 2,000 Signatures

A delegation of the PAF met MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee at the authority’s headquarters and submitted a petition carrying more than 2,000 physical signatures of residents opposing the GCC in its present form. The forum also submitted a separate representation seeking the long-pending execution of sub-leases for cooperative housing societies under the Powai Area Development Scheme (PADS).

According to the residents, the proposed GCC development could result in an estimated daily movement of nearly one lakh commuters and more than 20,000 vehicles in Powai, placing additional pressure on an already congested road network.

Forum Calls For Balanced Urban Planning

Residents pointed out that a major portion of the neighbourhood is currently served by a road network that includes a 60-foot-wide access route which they believe may not be adequate to handle the projected traffic.

The members told that their representation is not an opposition to economic growth or city development, but a call for sensible planning.

The residents also raised concerns about traffic and emergency access around educational institutions, including Hiranandani Foundation School and S.M. Shetty College claiming that existing congestion can already delay emergency movement, including access to hospitals.

The forum also highlighted the issue of pending sub-leases for residential societies in Hiranandani Gardens. Shobha Philips said several flat purchasers had been waiting for decades for legal sub-leases and questioned the continued delay while commercial development in Powai was being pursued.

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