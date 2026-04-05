Powai Police Busts Major Gas Cylinder Theft Racket Across Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Powai Police have busted a gas cylinder theft racket operating across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, seizing 45 stolen gas cylinders and arresting a habitual offender involved in multiple theft cases.

How Theft Came to Light

The police said that the incidents came to light after a motorcycle theft was registered at Powai Police Station. During the investigation, police discovered that the stolen two-wheeler, a Suzuki Burgman, was being used to carry out gas cylinder thefts at various locations.

Based on technical surveillance and inputs from informants, the police arrested Raj Chandrakant Kamble,18, a resident of Thane, and also recovered the stolen motorcycle used in the crimes.

Repeat Offender Record

Further investigation revealed that the accused is a repeat offender and has been involved in at least 15 theft cases registered across several police stations, including Powai, Shivaji Park, Kamothe, and Park Site.

Police said the accused targeted gas cylinders across multiple areas, taking advantage of their high demand. Efforts are underway to identify and take action against other accomplices involved in the racket.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior officials, with the Powai Police detection team playing a key role in cracking the case.

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