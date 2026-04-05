ED To Probe Ashok Kharat Sexual Exploitation Case; CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders CDR Leak Inquiry In Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken cognisance of the alleged sexual exploitation case involving Ashok Kharat and will soon begin an official investigation. | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken cognisance of the alleged sexual exploitation case involving Ashok Kharat and will soon begin an official investigation.

ED's Involvement Indicates Seriousness of Case

Addressing the media in Nashik, Fadnavis said the ED’s involvement indicates the seriousness of the case and assured that a thorough probe will be conducted. “The ED has taken note of the matter and an investigation will begin soon,” he said.

The Chief Minister also ordered an inquiry into the source of the Call Detail Records (CDR) made public by social activist Anjali Damania. The alleged CDR reportedly contains details of calls between Kharat and several political leaders, triggering widespread controversy.

CDR Data Accessible Only to Authorised Agencies

“CDR data can only be accessed by authorised investigative agencies. Its leak is a serious issue, and we will investigate how it came into the public domain,” Fadnavis added, warning of strict action against those found responsible.

The development has sparked a political storm, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioning the source of the leak. He alleged that such confidential information could not have been accessed without involvement from official channels and hinted at possible political motives.

Names of several leaders, including Eknath Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Rupali Chakankar, Deepak Kesarkar, Chandrakant Patil and Ashish Shelar have surfaced in connection with the alleged records, though no official charges have been confirmed.

There are also growing demands for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a comprehensive and time-bound probe. Authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

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