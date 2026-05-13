Powai Police Arrest 2 In Karjat Fake Resort Booking Scam; Merchant Navy Officer Duped Of ₹12,000 | file pic [representational image]

Mumbai: The Powai police have arrested two men from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Beed district for their alleged involvement in a fake hotel and resort booking scam in which a 53-year-old Powai resident was cheated of Rs 12,000 while attempting to book a resort in Karjat in January.

The police said that the accused were identified as Kunal Gaikwad (21), a college dropout from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Datta Kedar (23), a graduate from Beed.

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According to police, the duo provided their bank account and SIM card to the cyber fraud racket, which used them to carry out the scam. Gaikwad was arrested on May 5, while Kedar was arrested on March 25.

Police said the complainant, who works in the Merchant Navy, came across a fake website of Urivergate Resort while searching online for accommodation.

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After contacting the number listed on the website, he was asked to pay an advance of Rs 12,000 for booking two rooms. The accused allegedly sent a Google Pay QR code through WhatsApp, and the amount was transferred to an account linked to “Kunal Confectionery.”

Investigators tracked the QR code, SIM details and bank account to trace the accused. Police said two more persons involved in the racket are absconding. Both arrested accused are in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.