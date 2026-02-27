Powai Hostage Case: MSHRC Orders Supply Of Inquiry Report, Issues Notices In Rohit Arya Custodial Death Matter

Powai Hostage Case |

Mumbai, Feb 26: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has directed the supply of fact-finding inquiry reports and issued notices to senior state and police officials in connection with the alleged custodial death of Rohit Ashok Arya. The Division Bench comprising Justice A.M. Badar, Chairperson, and Member Sanjay Kumar was hearing multiple connected complaints.

Fact-finding report received

The Commission noted that, by an earlier order dated October 30, 2025, it had directed its Investigation Wing, along with the Registrar, to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the custodial death of Rohit Arya and submit a report.

The Commission, in its recent order, recorded that the inquiry report has been received and directed that copies be supplied to the officers representing the police department.

In a complaint filed by Nitin Satpute and Associates, the complainant sought directions to prosecute police officers Data Nalawade, Jitendra Sonone, and Amol Waghmare for the alleged murder of Rohit Arya.

The complaint also prayed that the officers be kept out of the jurisdiction of the concerned police station and that the investigation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The named officers sought time to file their reply before the Commission.

Also Watch:

Next hearing in April

The Commission directed that if any actionable material is found, notices would be issued under Section 16 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on April 23, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/