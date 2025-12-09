 'Why Was Rohit Arya Killed When He Was Not A Terrorist?': Cong Questions Govt Over His Encounter In Maha Assembly
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Why Was Rohit Arya Killed When He Was Not A Terrorist?': Cong Questions Govt Over His Encounter In Maha Assembly

'Why Was Rohit Arya Killed When He Was Not A Terrorist?': Cong Questions Govt Over His Encounter In Maha Assembly

On October 30, the Mumbai Police rescued 17 children and two others from an acting studio in Powai, where they were held captive by Rohit Arya, armed with an airgun and chemicals. The 50-year-old was shot during the police operation and later died at a hospital. The children were aged between 10 and 15 years, while among the two adults, one was a senior citizen.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday, December 9, raised questiones in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on the state government over the police encounter of Rohit Arya, who took 19 people hostage in Mumbai in October. In the session, Wadettiwar questioned why was encounter of Arya was done when he was not a terrorist. "Why wasn't he just shot in the leg?", he questioned.

On October 30, the Mumbai Police rescued 17 children and two others from an acting studio in Powai, where they were held captive by Rohit Arya, armed with an airgun and chemicals. The 50-year-old was shot during the police operation and later died at a hospital. The children were aged between 10 and 15 years, and among the two adults, one was a senior citizen.

Coming back to the questions raised by Wadettiwar in the Assembly, he said, "During the Mahayuti government's tenure, Arya had worked on the cleanliness monitor and the Chief Minister's My School Beautiful School project. The government had withheld his payments. He made a video stating that his payments should be given, that he is not a terrorist." Raising suspicion, he questioned, "How was an encounter specialist police officer conveniently available there at that exact time?"

Government Replies to Vijay Wadettiwar's Questions

FPJ Shorts
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar told the House that the police had acted in self-defence because Arya had held small children hostage, adding that there was nothing wrong with the police action.

In addition to this, he also said that the Human Rights Commission had ordered an inquiry, which was already underway. Earlier on November 10, the Bombay High Court allowed the petitioner to withdraw a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged “fake encounter” of Rohit Arya, who was shot dead by the Mumbai Police during a rescue operation last month. The petition, filed by Shobha Buddhivant through advocate Nitin Satpute, alleged that Arya was killed “under the pretext of self-defence and retaliation at the behest of a political leader

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict...

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Chargesheet Soon In Phaltan Lady Doctor Suicide Case, Vows Strict...

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Launches Public Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage

200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

200-Gram Gold Bar Worth ₹24 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai Home; Accused Arrested In Kanpur

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets...

Mumbai Metro One Announces Integration With Uber App; Commuters Can Now Book Metro Tickets...

India Hosts 2nd WHO Global Summit On Traditional Medicine, 5,000 Delegates To Participate

India Hosts 2nd WHO Global Summit On Traditional Medicine, 5,000 Delegates To Participate