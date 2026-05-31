Powai Horror: Father Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Son For Crying For Milk In Powai, Arrested | Representational Image

A shocking incident has come to light in Powai, where a four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father for repeatedly crying for milk. The Powai police have arrested the accused, identified as Rajesh Singh (26), on charges of murder.

According to police, the accused allegedly assaulted the child and later slammed him against the floor and a door, resulting in fatal injuries.

Mother Had Left For Parental Home

A police officer said Rajesh is unemployed and allegedly addicted to alcohol. His wife, who works as a domestic help, had left the house around 14 days ago and gone to stay with her parents.

The couple's only child, Yash, was a special needs child. At the time of the incident, only the father and son were present in the house, while the child's elderly grandmother was on the first floor.

Incident Occurred In Early Hours Of May 29

According to investigators, the incident took place around 5 am on May 29 at Gautam Nagar in Powai.

Police said Yash was allegedly crying continuously for milk when Rajesh lost his temper and began beating him. The accused allegedly slammed the child against the floor and a door, causing severe head injuries.

The boy succumbed to the injuries.

Accused Allegedly Confessed To Sister

After the incident, Rajesh allegedly went to his sister's residence nearby and informed her that he had beaten his son.

His sister and her children rushed to the house and found Yash lying unconscious. She immediately informed the police.

Child Declared Dead At Hospital

Police personnel arrived at the scene and rushed the child to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East.

However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

Post-Mortem Reveals Skull Fracture

The post-mortem examination revealed that Yash had suffered a skull fracture.

Police said the medical findings support allegations of a severe assault and are a key part of the ongoing investigation.

Accused Remanded To Police Custody

The Powai police registered a case against Rajesh Singh under Section 103 (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until June 1.