Powai Hit-and-Run: 19-Year-Old Driver Granted Bail, All Victims Stable | X / File Pic

Mumbai: In the hit-and-run case that occurred in Powai on Sunday, the accused has been granted bail by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri. All four injured individuals are currently stable, and two of them have been discharged, police said.





The Powai police have registered a case against the driver of a Creta car, Vikas Deep Sindhu (19), a student from Kharghar, under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 134 (failing to provide medical assistance and fleeing the scene) of the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant sections of the BNS and the MVA.

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Datta Nalavade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10), said, “After the accident, people ran towards the accused’s car. The accused got scared that they might assault him as he had not stopped at the scene. However, he later approached the Parksite police station and surrendered.”



Meanwhile, two victims are undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital, and their condition is stable.

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The incident took place on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) near Mahatma Phule Nagar in Powai, where a speeding car hit four individuals before fleeing the scene. The Creta car, which was heading towards the Eastern Express Highway, first hit a motorcycle and then rammed into four pedestrians without offering any assistance to the injured.





The injured have been identified as Manisha Sawant (45), a resident of Mahatma Phule Nagar, Powai, who was admitted to Sion Hospital; Natha Sopan Pargaonkar (40); Ammachar Pande (40); and Dhanush Pande (13).