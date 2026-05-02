Palghar Double Tragedy: Teen Dies In Bike Crash, Friend Hangs Himself 150 Meters Away In Panic, CCTV Reveals Sequence

Teen Dies In Bike Crash, Friend Hangs Himself 150 Meters Away In Panic, CCTV Reveals Sequence | Representational Image

Palghar: A heartbreaking incident has surfaced from Palghar where a fatal road accident led to a double tragedy. What initially appeared to be a mysterious discovery of two bodies has been clarified by CCTV footage, revealing a story of a horrific crash followed by a fatal decision driven by sheer panic.

The tragedy occurred within the boundaries of Nanivali village in Palghar taluka. Two friends, 14-year-old Vaibhav Lahange and 22-year-old Nitin Vartha, were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a wedding's Haldi ceremony.

According to the investigation

Nitin, who was riding the bike at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle collided violently with a solar street lamp.

The impact was so severe that young Vaibhav Lahange died on the spot.

When Nitin realized that Vaibhav was unresponsive and had passed away, he was reportedly overcome by extreme fear and shock. In a state of panic over the consequences of the accident and the loss of his young friend, Nitin took a drastic step.

Police found Vaibhav’s body at the crash site. Shockingly, Nitin’s body was discovered just 150 meters away, hanging from a tree. He had used his own trousers to end his life.

The Manor Police initially treated the case as a mystery until they reviewed local CCTV footage. The cameras captured the entire sequence from the high-speed collision to the harrowing moments following the crash.

Probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kumar Sushant, confirmed the sequence of events based on the digital evidence. The local community has been left in deep mourning over the sudden loss of two young lives in such a distressing manner.

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