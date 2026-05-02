5-Month-Old Infant Dies After Mother Tries To Cross Mumbai-Pune Expressway Where Pedestrian Movement Is Banned | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A five-month-old infant died after the child’s mother allegedly attempted to cross the Mumbai–Pune Expressway—where pedestrian movement is strictly prohibited—causing a serious accident near Adaigaon in New Panvel on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 6 pm as traffic was returning from the Missing Link inauguration event, police said.

Car driven by Sanket Chavan from Andheri rammed into her

According to Khandeshwar police, the woman, identified as Suvarna Shankar Kale (24), a labourer and resident of Adaigaon, was trying to cross the Pune–Mumbai lane with the infant tied to her back when the car rammed into her.

The car was being driven by Sanket Balwant Chavan (29), a resident of Andheri (East), who was travelling towards Mumbai along with his employer after attending the event when the accident took place.

Police yet to ascertain exact reason

Senior Police Inspector Smita Dhakane of Khandeshwar police station said the exact reason why the woman attempted to cross the high-speed corridor is yet to be ascertained. “It is still unclear why she was crossing the expressway. Further investigation is underway,” she said.

Following the crash, the driver rushed both the injured woman and the infant to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the child dead on arrival. The infant’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while Kale remains admitted and is undergoing treatment.

Based on the driver’s complaint, Khandeshwar police have registered an FIR against Kale under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The impact of the collision also caused damage to the vehicle.

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