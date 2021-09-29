Potholes: Mumbai civic chief calls for prompt action

Mumbai: BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday directed the roads department to fix all potholes within two to three weeks. He said, “Road engineers and assistant municipal commissioners of all wards must personally visit and get potholes in their jurisdiction repaired on a daily basis.”

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velrasu said road engineers will be assigned the additional job of filling potholes for the next one month.

A senior BMC engineer on condition of anonymity said many roads and highways in the western and eastern suburbs are pothole-ridden. However, these roads are not within the BMC jurisdiction. He said many of these roads are with the MMRDA or the MSRDC and other agencies. “In these cases, we do the basic filling and inform the responsible agencies to carry out immediate filling,” the official said.

Another senior BMC engineer said the BMC filled up more than 40,000 potholes between April and September. He said, “Traffic density has increased as many people are still not using the railways and have to travel by cars and buses.” He added that the city has received exceptional rainfall this year, which has resulted in washing away of asphalt.

