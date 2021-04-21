Postoperative procedure performed on Sharad Pawar, he is now recuperating: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday informed that a postoperative procedure has been performed on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and now he is recuperating at the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Nawab Malik said: "Our party chief Sharad Pawar was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last evening for a follow-up procedure post his Gall Bladder surgery. The procedure has been conducted and he is now recuperating in the hospital."