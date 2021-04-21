Postoperative procedure performed on Sharad Pawar, he is now recuperating: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday informed that a postoperative procedure has been performed on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and now he is recuperating at the hospital.
Taking to Twitter, Nawab Malik said: "Our party chief Sharad Pawar was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last evening for a follow-up procedure post his Gall Bladder surgery. The procedure has been conducted and he is now recuperating in the hospital."
Pawar had undergone laparoscopic surgery (a minimally invasive procedure) on his gall bladder at the hospital on April 12. He was discharged on April 15.
Earlier, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30. Sharad Pawar's party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from Agencies)
