Post shared by Ketaki Chitale against Sharad Pawar is originally from 2020; read the matter here

A court on Sunday remanded Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in police custody till May 18 following her arrest over allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, a Marathi daily Loksatta has reported that the post which was shared by Ketaki Chitale had gone viral earlier in 2020. It was shared by many on Facebook, and WhatsApp, however, the actress shared it recently.

What was the post?

In her post on Friday, Ketaki made objectionable statements on Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Chitale was arrested on Saturday from Navi Mumbai over the post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

Who is Ketaki Chitale?

Ketaki Chitale is a Marathi actress

Chitale is very active on social media and she keeps on posting controversial statements on social media. However, this time the post was about Sharad Pawar and it did not go well with the netizens.

She has worked in some Marathi TV series and became a household name through the series "Tuz Maaz Break-Up".

She is always in the spotlight due to her controversial statements.

Monday, May 16, 2022