Post-Election Political Violence In Badlapur: Shinde Sena Councillor Allegedly Assaulted By BJP Workers, Police Investigating

Badlapur: Barely a month after the Badlapur Municipal Council elections, the simmering political conflict between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has escalated into physical violence. Hemant Chature, a newly appointed (nominated) councillor from the Shinde Sena, was allegedly beaten up by BJP office-bearers and party workers in Badlapur West on Thursday night.

Incident Details

The incident took place in the Sonivali area when Chature had arrived at Atmiya Heights for darshan during the Maghi Ganesh festival. According to sources, a group of BJP workers and office-bearers confronted Chature and allegedly assaulted him in full public view. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A CCTV footage of the assault has since surfaced and gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from political circles and raising serious concerns over law and order in the city.

Accusations of Political Vendetta

Shinde Sena leaders have directly accused BJP office-bearer Tejas Mhaskar and his supporters of carrying out the assault. According to Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) functionary Sanjay Jadhav, the attack was driven by political vendetta. Jadhav alleged that Mhaskar was harbouring resentment after Chature, despite being defeated by a BJP candidate in the municipal elections, was later appointed as a nominated councillor by the Shinde Sena.

“The BJP leaders could not digest the political decision taken by our party. This personal and political grudge resulted in a premeditated assault,” Jadhav alleged, demanding strict action against the accused.

Police Action Underway

The incident has once again exposed the deepening rift between the two alliance partners in Badlapur, where political manoeuvring, defections and counter-strategies have dominated the post-election scenario. Despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance at the state level, ground-level clashes between BJP and Shinde Sena workers have become increasingly frequent in the region.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and are expected to register an offence based on the complaint. Further investigation is underway, while political leaders from both sides continue to trade accusations.

The violent episode has sparked concern among local residents, who fear that escalating political rivalries could further disturb peace and public order in Badlapur.

