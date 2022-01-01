'Possibility of 80 lakh COVID-19 cases and 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra govt on probable third wave

In a New Year shocker, the Maharashtra government has warned of the possibility of 8 million cases and 80,000 deaths as the third wave has apparently set in the state.

"Number of Covid infections in the third wave is going to be very huge," said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr. Pradeep Vyas in a missive to all district collectors and health officials late on Friday.

"If there are 80 lakh Covid cases in third wave..., even if 1 per cent case fatality is presumed, we can land up with 80,000 deaths," said Dr. Vyas in the grim communication.

He called upon the official "not to be lulled" by the narratives that the third Covid/ Omicron wave is mild and not fatal.

"It is equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives," appealed Dr. Vyas.

The letter has been sent to all Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CEOs of Zilla Parishads.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 03:43 PM IST