Positive Discussion Held On Pending Demands Of Haffkine Corporation Employees: Sachin Ahir

Sachin Ahir chaired a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan to discuss Haffkine employees’ service demands and the corporation’s modernisation | File Photo

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: A positive discussion was held on the long-pending demands of employees of Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation, including implementation of the Assured Career Progression Scheme and modernisation of the corporation, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir said.

Employee Demands Discussed

A meeting to discuss various issues concerning Haffkine employees was held at Vidhan Bhavan under the chairmanship of Ahir, in the presence of Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary of the FDA Department Sanjay Khandare, Finance Department Under Secretary K.T. Badgujar, Haffkine Additional Managing Director Ramesh Chavan and representatives of the employees’ delegation attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the demand for immediate implementation of the Assured Career Progression Scheme for Haffkine employees. Minister Narhari Zirwal expressed a positive response to the demand, raising hopes among employees regarding the resolution of the long-pending issue.

Haffkine Modernisation Discussed

The meeting also discussed the need to strengthen and modernise Haffkine Corporation. Reference was made to the demand raised during the previous legislative session for allocation of a special fund to strengthen the corporation and improve its functioning.

Ahir directed the administration to immediately submit a proposal to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for manufacturing medicines required by the civic body through Haffkine. He said such a move would help strengthen the corporation’s production capacity while enabling it to become more self-reliant.

Focus On Medicine Supply

The Deputy Chairman stressed the need to make effective use of Haffkine’s existing infrastructure and expertise to meet the growing requirement for medicines in public healthcare institutions. Strengthening the corporation, he said, would also help ensure a reliable supply of essential medicines.

The meeting provided a platform for employees’ representatives to raise their pending service-related demands directly with the concerned authorities. The discussions also focused on measures required to improve the overall functioning and financial sustainability of the corporation.

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Ahir said the government’s positive approach towards the employees’ demands and the modernisation of Haffkine was encouraging. He expressed confidence that the decisions discussed during the meeting would help resolve the pending issues and strengthen the corporation in the long term.

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