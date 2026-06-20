Portion Of Vacant Dilapidated Building Collapses During Demolition In Byculla, No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A portion of the second floor of a vacant two-storey building collapsed onto the first floor during demolition work in Byculla West on Friday night. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Time and Location

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm in Sunder Gully, adjacent to Dagdi Chawl.

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Civic officials said the ground-plus-two-storey structure had been declared C1 (dangerous and dilapidated) by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and was undergoing demolition. During the demolition, a section of the building's wall collapsed onto the first floor.

The contractor immediately halted the demolition work following the incident and was instructed to implement necessary safety measures before resuming operations. No one was injured, as the building was vacant at the time of the collapse, officials said.

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