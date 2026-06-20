Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Launches Sharp Attack On UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray And MP Sanjay Raut At Shiv Sena Foundation Day | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a sharp attack on UBT Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 60th foundation day celebrations, amid reports of a possible split in the Thackeray-led faction.

Hint at Another Operation

Referring to the political rebellion he led in 2022, Shinde hinted at the possibility of another major political development. "Four years ago, I carried out an operation despite not being a doctor. I can perform such an operation even in the current situation," he said, in an apparent reference to the alleged defection of six MPs from the UBT Shiv Sena.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said the former chief minister's attitude was driving party workers and leaders away. "He says those who want to leave the party are free to go. This is nothing but ego. The balloon of his ego has already burst. No leader should become so arrogant that people are forced to leave him. Only those who praise him are now left in the party," Shinde remarked.

"Compounder" Jibe at Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena chief also targeted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for criticising the alleged political manoeuvring as "Operation Wolf" instead of "Operation Tiger". "He is a compounder. How can he comment on an operation? One needs the courage of a tiger to carry out such operations. I have the heart of a tiger, not a wolf. A wolf cannot become a lion by wearing a lion's skin," Shinde said.

Responding to statements made by some opposition leaders, Shinde warned against issuing threats. "Some people are threatening to beat us with their legs. If they have the courage, they should come out. These Shiv Sainiks will not spare them," he said.

Recalling the tense political atmosphere during the 2022 rebellion, Shinde said he had been challenged to enter Mumbai and travel through Worli. "I came alone from Mumbai airport to Worli, but those who issued threats remained at home. I am not afraid of such intimidation," he said.

Shinde further accused the UBT faction of double standards, alleging that its leaders abuse MPs publicly and praise them later. He also claimed that the UBT Shiv Sena has suffered repeated electoral setbacks, including defeats in municipal corporation, gram panchayat and other local body elections.

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