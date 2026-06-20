BEST Employee Dies of Heart Attack Amid Ongoing Strike, Colleagues Cite Stress As Officials Deny Link | Representational Image

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing BEST employees’ strike, a employee from Malvani Depot, Sagar Munde, died after suffering a heart attack. Munde was a permanent employee of BEST and is survived by his wife and two young daughters. His death has left colleagues and fellow employees mourning the loss.

Some employees claimed that growing financial uncertainty, pending dues and increasing mental stress have been putting pressure on workers. They also alleged that several retired employees had passed away while waiting for their pending payments to be cleared.

However, a senior BEST official clarified that Sagar Munde’s death was not related to the ongoing strike. According to the official, Munde had been on leave for the past four days and was not on duty at the time of his death. He was reportedly suffering from high blood pressure and other health issues. The official said his death was due to medical reasons and should not be linked to the strike.

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