Portfolios allocated to Maharashtra ministers; CM Eknath Shinde keeps Urban Development, Devendra Fadnavis gets Home and Finance

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Five days after the cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday released the portfolio allocation. Shinde will hold general administration, urban development, information technology, DGIPR, MSRDC, transport, marketing, social justice and special assistance, relief and rehabilitation, disaster management, solid and water conservation, environment, minority affairs and departments that were not allocated to other ministers. Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be in charge of home, finance and planning, law and judiciary, water resources, housing, energy, protocol.

The crucial revenue department has been allocated to Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil along with animal husbandry and dairy development and not to senior BJP ministers including Chandrakant Patil or Girish Mahajan. Sudhir Mungantiwar will hold forest, cultural affairs and fisheries, Chandrakant Patil higher and technical education, textiles and parliamentary affairs, Vijaykumar Gavit tribal development, Girish Mahajan rural development and panchayat raj, medical education, sports and youth welfare.

The ministers of Shinde camp Gulabrao Patil got water supply and sanitation, Dada Bhuse ports and mining, Sanjay Rathod food and drug administration, Sandeepan Bhumre employment guarantee scheme and horticulture, Uday Samant industry, Tanaji Sawant public health and family welfare, Abdul Sattar agriculture, Deepak Kesarkar school education and Marathi language, Shambhuraj Desai excise.

The other BJP ministers including Suresh Khade have been allocated labour, Atual Save cooperation and OBC welfare and Mangal Prabhat Lodha tourism, skill development and employment and woman and child welfare.

The portfolios were announced three days ahead of the monsoon session which will start from August 17 and conclude on August 25. The CM and Dy CM were criticised by the opposition for delays in the cabinet expansion and later in the distribution of portfolios. The portfolio allocation was also done on the eve of Independence Day.

The delay was due to differences between Shinde camp and BJP over the allocation of key portfolios including finance, energy, relief and rehabilitation, transport, water resources and housing. However, key departments were distributed to Shinde and Fadnavis and not to other ministers. Shinde has already announced that he will expand his cabinet in September when aspirants from his camp, independents, women and few BJP legislators will be inducted.

As there is not a single woman minister, Shinde has allocated women and child welfare to Lodha.