WATCH: No more hello, govt employees to start tele-conversation with Vande Mataram in Maharashtra, says Sudhir Mungantiwar

No more hello, the employees in the government offices across Maharashtra will start their tele-conversation with Vande Mataram. This was announced minutes after the BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar was made cultural affairs minister after the Chief Minister’s Office released the list of portfolios of the council of ministers. This aims to adhere to Swadeshi by giving goodbye to ‘’foreign’’ word hello, he noted.

Mungantiwar said, ‘’The country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence and in accordance with its propriety it was decided that the government employees will no more use hello but start their telephonic conversation with Vande Mataram.’’

‘’Vande Mataram is our national song. It is not just a word but a symbol of the sentiments of Indians towards Mother India. Written by Bankimchandra Chatterjee in 1875, this song served to energize the freedom fighters of that time. Expressing the feeling 'O Mother I bow to you', Bankimchandra evoked a spark of patriotism in the hearts of many,’’ said Mungantiwar.

Further, in his justification, Mungantiwar said, ‘’Every word of this composition, which is the focal point of the Indian mind, awakens a feeling of patriotism. Ever since the telephone came into existence in 1800, we have been starting conversations with the word hello but government employees in all offices will begin with Vande Mataram.’’