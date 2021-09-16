Porn film racket case: Raj Kundra is key conspirator, says supplementary chargesheet

The Mumbai crime branch investigating the alleged pornographic video racket on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra. In the 1,467-page chargesheet against Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe, the crime branch has reiterated that Kundra was key conspirator in the racket and was allegedly involved in the daily activities of the application Hotshots, a subscription-based adult content provider, which is at the centre of the racket.

The chargesheet also states that around 119 adult videos were uploaded on Hotshots between April 2019 and February 2020 and that Google and Apple paid around ₹ 20 crore for the app, before removing it from their platform for violation of terms.

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed just a day ahead of the mandatory 60-day limit. Kundra, who was arrested on July 19 along with his company’s IT head Ryan Thorpe, is still in judicial custody since arrest.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354 (C) (voyeurism), 201, (causing disappearance of evidence) 292 and 293 (obscene content) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 66 (E), 67, 67A of the Information Technology Act along with sections of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:31 AM IST