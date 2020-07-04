Popular Marathi actress Priya Berde to join NCP on July 7

Priya Berde, wife of late actor Laxmikant Berde, has worked in numerous Marathi and Bollywood films like 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi', 'Beta', 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun', etc.

While speaking to the Marathi newspaper, Sakal, she said Pune is an important city for her as Laxmikant Berde Foundation, which was started in memory of her husband, conducts a lot of work in the city and her children are also studying there. "Hence, I will start my new work from here," she told the leading daily.

Last year, Marathi television actor, Dr Amol Kolhe, joined NCP. Kolhe had played the title role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in a popular Marathi serial, which was based on the life of warrior king Shivaji's son. Before joining the NCP, Kolhe was a part of the Shiv Sena.