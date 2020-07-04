Popular Marathi actress Priya Berde to join NCP on July 7

Popular Marathi actress and director Priya Berde, who is known for her brilliant on-screen performances, is all set to join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
According to a report by esakal.com, she will be inducted in the party on July 7 in Pune in the presence of MP Supriya Sule. Priya Berde is not the only one to join the NCP. Along with her actor Siddeshwar Jhadbuke, lavani dancer Shakuntalatai Nagarkar, actress Suhasini Deshpande, actor Vinod Khedekar, writer-director Dr Sudhir Nikam and producer Santosh Sakhare will also be starting their political career with the NCP.
Priya Berde, wife of late actor Laxmikant Berde, has worked in numerous Marathi and Bollywood films like 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi', 'Beta', 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun', etc.
While speaking to the Marathi newspaper, Sakal, she said Pune is an important city for her as Laxmikant Berde Foundation, which was started in memory of her husband, conducts a lot of work in the city and her children are also studying there. "Hence, I will start my new work from here," she told the leading daily.
Last year, Marathi television actor, Dr Amol Kolhe, joined NCP. Kolhe had played the title role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in a popular Marathi serial, which was based on the life of warrior king Shivaji's son. Before joining the NCP, Kolhe was a part of the Shiv Sena.
