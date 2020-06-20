Politics amid COVID-19 pandemic, AIMIM’s Khalid Guddu demands withdrawal of 15-day lockdown imposed in Bhiwandi

Politics has taken a centre stage amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the Bhiwandi city. After the Unlock 1.0 implemented by the state government, the economic conditions of the people residing in Bhiwandi improved and people were able to make ends meet. However, now after the imposition of the 15-day lockdown people are fearing that their economic conditions are likely to worsen further.

Reportedly, after discussing the lockdown issue for over three hours in the general body meeting of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, the mayor Pratibha Vilas Patil and Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar approved it that to avoid the spread of COVID-19, they need to enforce the lockdown for 15 days starting from Thursday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, (AIMIM), Bhiwandi, president Khalid Guddu alleged demand that the 15 days lockdown is being enforced in an unlawful manner and that it should be revoked instantly.

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has enforced a complete lockdown for next 15 days starting from Thursday.

Guddu has warned the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation that if the lockdown is not revoked within 24 hours, then he along with the general public will stage a protest on June 22 before the Municipal Corporation’s office.

Guddu said that he has submitted a letter to the Bhiwandi DCP zone 2, to file a case against the mayor and commissioner of Bhiwandi city for giving the approval for the 15 day lockdown.

Khalid Guddu alleged that during the pandemic, the Municipal Corporation cannot impose the lockdown, it is the prerogative of either the State or Central government.