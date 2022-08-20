Political prestige hangs from dahi handis in Thane |

On the occasion of Dahi handi, the city of Thane witnessed huge fanfare with a tinge of political hue. There was a prominent battle of supremacy between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's supporters and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Both the groups tried to gain an upper hand by holding grand ceremonies with tags of hefty price money.

The four biggest dahi handi attractions were the functions organised by Uddhav supporter Rajan Vichare at Jambli Naka, Shinde group event at Tembhi Naka, Pratap Sarnaik at Vartak Nagar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav's ceremony at Naupada.

CM Eknath Shinde and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited the festivity organised at Tembhi Naka. MLA Sarnaik's Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan had announced Rs 25 lakh prize money for forming a 7-tier pyramid and above.