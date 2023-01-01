Political parties, realty sector hails Defence Ministry's new guidelines on redevelopment of civilian housing |

Political parties and the Realty sector have hailed the Defence Ministry’s guidelines paving the way for the redevelopment of the civilian housing around Defence Colony Complex in northeast Mumbai and other parts of the city.

For the past several years, Ghatkopar, Powai, Kanjurmarg, and Pratap Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Hanuman Nagar complex of Bhandup in Northeast Mumbai and other parts of the city were deprived of redevelopment as their slums, chawls and buildings were situated in the Defence Colony. Due to all these premises being defence colony and protected areas, there were many problems in implementing the residential projects under the redevelopment plan. The revised guidelines are expected to clear around 5,000 redevelopment and construction projects around defence establishments in Mumbai.

As per the Defence Ministry’s earlier guidelines, any kind of construction within 500 meters of the Defense Colony area is prohibited and for this permission and a no-objection letter from the Ministry were required. However, the Defence Ministry has relaxed the curbs allowing the redevelopment of slums, chawls and buildings in the Defence Complex.

In such defence establishments not listed in Annexure A, wherever buildings/ structures of four storeys or more already exist within 500 metres of the periphery of any defence establishment and the construction proposed is in the line with or behind (ie in the shadow or shield of such building/structure), the state government/ municipal corporation may, after obtaining comments from the Local Military Authority and giving due consideration to the same, decide whether to approve such proposals or not,” the Defence Ministry circular dated December 23 said.

BJP MP from North East Lok Sabha seat Mr Manoj Kotak said, "Citizens were worried about the redevelopment of societies and chawls around Defense Colony of North-East Mumbai. The Centre has given justice to these citizens by changing the rules. Now the redevelopment of these buildings and chawls will take place.’’

On the other hand, the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee executive president Mr Charan Singh Sapra said, ‘’It should not be a political gimmick or maybe a decision which will remain longer on paper. It should not be just a political ploy to score brownie points before the BMC elections. The party will monitor and will see that the redevelopment happens in a time-bound manner.’’

Builders Association of India chairperson of the housing and RERA committee Mr Anand Gupta said, ‘’The defence ministry’s new guidelines will facilitate various housing and infra projects which were stuck up due to the confusion over the previous guidelines. With the new guidelines, the redevelopment/development will gather momentum around Defence establishments.’’

