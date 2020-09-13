Political parties pledge support to Hany Babu

In a webinar attended by leaders from across political parties including the Congress, DMK, CPI(M), party leaders condemned Delhi University Professor, Hany Babu’s arrest and incarceration.

They unanimously called out the ruling government for persecution of those who stand for social justice. Some of them promised to take up the issue during the upcoming parliament session.

Udit Raj, former MP and national spokesperson for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said a fascist, draconian government made of hardened criminals that does not believe in democracy has targeted Babu.

TKS Elangovan, member of the parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the DMK said the arrest is “an important issue concerning human rights” and that Babu has been fourth in line of professors targeted in the Bhima-Koregaon case, who worked for dalit welfare and were champions for social justice.

The MP said the government is attacking the constitution and it wants to kill democracy or anyone who raises their voice against them. “India is slowly becoming a kingdom in the hands of certain powers who are directed from elsewhere - people outside the political sphere,” he said in an apparent reference to the RSS.

He referred to the killing of four intellectuals (Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Gauri Lankesh) and said that now the government is arresting and putting intellectuals in jail. “Any intellectual view is not acceptable to the government,” Elangovan said.

Other political leaders also expressed similar views with K. Ambujakshan, National Secretary, Welfare Party saying that the BJP led by the Sangh Parivar is hunting intellectuals and that when criminals are in power, intellectuals are in jail. He demanded the release of Hany Babu and other activists persecuted in the Bhima-Koregaon case and the withdrawal of charges against them.

Annie Raja, CPI(M) leader said the arrests during the lockdown are a calculated move as people cannot come out to protest and called the government one of hatred and revenge which has conquered all four pillars of democracy.

Babu’s colleague and DU professor Sachin N. said these are times of trials and tribulations and if we ignore these issues, these will be at our collective peril.