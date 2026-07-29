Political Banner Collapses On Parked Car Outside Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters, Sparks Safety Concerns

A political banner collapsed onto a parked car outside the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters, prompting scrutiny of flex banner safety | File Photo

Thane, July 29, 2026: A large political banner collapsed onto a stationary vehicle parked outside the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters, causing minor damage to the car. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Incident Details And Immediate Action

The heavy flex banner came loose and crashed onto the parked vehicle, drawing immediate attention from security personnel and civic visitors present in the vicinity. Local authorities and passers-by acted swiftly to remove the collapsed banner and clear the immediate area.

Concerns Over Unregulated Hoardings

The collapse has renewed public scrutiny over the proliferation of illegal political flex banners and hoardings across key civic spaces. Located at the heart of the municipal administration, the incident highlights persistent safety hazards posed by temporary visual structures erected without proper structural stabilisation or municipal approval.

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Official Response Awaited

Municipal officials are inspecting the site to ascertain whether the banner had valid administrative permission. Further details regarding the political group responsible for the installation and formal civic action are awaited.

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