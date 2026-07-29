Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Fast-Track Power Connection For 900-Bed Thane Hospital; Recruit 1,078 Staff Urgently |

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed senior officials to expedite the pending electrical connection work for the state-of-the-art 900-bed Thane District General Hospital complex on a "fast-track" basis.

Building Ready, But Power Holds Key

Reviewing the progress during a high-level meeting at Mantralaya, Shinde emphasized that administrative delays would not be tolerated. Although the building's physical structure is complete, operationalization has been held up due to pending power connection issues. Shinde directed relevant departments to resolve the electrification quickly, ensure high standards of sanitation, procure cutting-edge medical equipment, and accelerate the recruitment process for 1,078 newly sanctioned positions.

Advanced Medical Infrastructure Under One Roof

Designed to serve residents of both Thane and neighboring Palghar districts, the comprehensive healthcare facility consolidates three major divisions under one roof:

500 beds for the Main District Hospital

200 beds dedicated to a Women and Child Hospital

200 beds for a Super-Specialty Referral Hospital featuring advanced care in cardiology, neurology, nephrology, and oncology.

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The facility also features 16 modern operation theaters and a specialized rooftop helipad built to accommodate air ambulances for rapid emergency response.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, cabinet ministers, and senior officials, including Health Secretary E. Ravindran and Thane District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar. Shinde expressed confidence that once fully operational, the complex will provide millions of citizens access to free, world-class medical treatment locally.

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