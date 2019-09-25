Police verification not needed for advocates enrolment

Nagpur: Police verification would no longer be necessary for enrolling as advocate, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa has decided.
In place of police verification report, an affidavit about criminal cases, if any, will be sufficient when a law graduate registers himself or herself with the State Bar Council.
The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), RSS- affiliated student union, had submitted a memorandum to advocate Parijat Pande, member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, seeking that requirement of police verification be removed.
Pande told PTI on Tuesday that the Bar Council of two states, on September 15, passed a resolution, deciding to do away with the police verification.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)