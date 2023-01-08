e-Paper Get App
The senior police officer warned the candidates that they should not consume drugs for the physical test or strict action will be initiated.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Police recruitment: Thane cops warn against 'doping' to look fit | File Photo
The Thane Police has learned that recently some candidates appeared for the physical tests of the Maharashtra police recruitment drive after consuming drugs to boost their performance. The senior police officer warned the candidates that they should not consume drugs for the physical test or strict action will be initiated.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone-1), Thane, Ganesh Gawade said, “It is really disgusting that candidates are appearing for the physical test for police posts after consuming drugs to boost their performance. I had a meeting with FDA officials, the Thane Chemist and Druggist Association (TCDA) and police personnel from Naupada and Kopri police stations and we decided to jointly check for drug consumption. The joint inspections will also be conducted on the shops where such medicines and injections are being sold."

According to Mr Gawade, recently, a person from Nanded appearing for the physical test was apprehended as he had consumed performance-enhancing drugs. “We have warned all the candidates that such acts will invite strict action,” he said.

