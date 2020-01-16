Police nab Delhi duo for thefts in Mumbai

Bhayandar: The meticulous monitoring of footages recorded by dozens of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, helped sleuths of the Thane (rural) police to identify and apprehend two members of a Delhi-based gang which drove to various cities in the country to commit house break-in’s and robberies.

According to the police, the gang had struck at a row-house owned by a priest in Bhayandar (east) and decamped with a booty of more than Rs. 14 lakh including cash and ornaments on 14, December.

A team from the Navghar police station led by Senior Police Inspector-Prakash Birajdar under the supervision of SP- Shivaji Dr. Shivaji Rathod and Addl. SP-Sanjay Patil began scanning the CCTV footage’s installed in the vicinity of the crime scene and possible getaway routes.

After zeroing in on a suspicious car bearing a Delhi registration number and hazy pictures of the suspects captured by the CCTV cameras, the police activated their core informer network which tipped off about the presence of the suspects in Delhi.

Special police team left for the capital and combed areas including- Noida, Ghaziabad, Khoda, Chandi Chowk and Ghazipur for more than a fortnight before apprehending the culprit-Aman Aslam Khan (19) and Amit Narayan Prasad Gupta (35). However, their accomplices are still at large.

“We recovered stolen booty worth more than Rs. 6 lakh from the possession of the duo who have been remanded to custody till 17, January.” said, Police Inspector ( Crime)- Sampat Rao Patil.

Investigations revealed that the gang drove to states including- Maharashtra, Uttar Pardesh and Haryana to commit robberies. However, the car used in the crime is yet to be recovered.