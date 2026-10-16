‘Police Must Uncover Entire Human Trafficking Network, Not Just Arrest One Accused’: Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date | VIDEO

Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date urged police officers to trace the wider networks behind human trafficking during the Nyay Setu 2026 workshop in Mumbai | AI Generated Image (IANS)

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date has stressed the need for network-focused investigations into human trafficking cases, stating that probes should not be limited to the arrest of a single accused but must uncover the entire network involved in the crime.

He said investigating agencies must trace both backward and forward linkages to identify the wider network and prevent further trafficking-related offences.

Date was speaking at Nyay Setu 2026, a state-level workshop on human trafficking cases organised jointly by the Maharashtra Police and Prakriti organisation at the Darbar Hall of the DGP’s office in Mumbai on Thursday.

Former DGP Dr P. M. Nair, Maharashtra State Commission for Women Member Secretary Nandini Awade, Additional Director General of Police (Prevention of Atrocities Against Women and Children) Aswati Dorje, and Special Inspector General of Police Sharda Raut were present on the occasion.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maharashtra Police organised Nyaya Setu 2026, DGP Sadanand Date says, "... Although it is customary for me to share a few thoughts on this occasion—and I will keep my remarks brief, as I know many of you are already well-versed in this subject—I feel compelled to emphasize the grave issue of human trafficking. Human dignity and the quality of life stem from basic human rights and the freedom inherent to every individual..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026

Police Urged To Adapt To Emerging Crimes

Addressing the gathering, Date said technology was evolving rapidly and the era of artificial intelligence could give rise to new forms of crime. He urged police personnel to remain alert to these developments and focus on preventive measures, prompt detection and quality investigations.

He also emphasised the need for a victim-centric approach, saying police officers must understand the circumstances of victims and ensure that their conduct provides support and reassurance during investigations.

The workshop aims to familiarise participating officers with various legal provisions, constitutional safeguards, judicial verdicts and new measures under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Victim Protection And Inter-Agency Coordination Emphasised

Date said investigating officers must ensure the effective implementation of safeguards such as protecting the identities of victims and witnesses while recording their statements, as well as provisions for in-camera proceedings.

He further pointed out that the role of the police extends beyond participation in judicial proceedings. Officers must coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure that victims receive necessary medical assistance, interpretation services and psychological counselling.

Date expressed confidence that strengthening the training of specialised units investigating human trafficking would improve their effectiveness.

He added that if every police officer and personnel member committed to acquiring the necessary skills, developing professional expertise and working to their full potential, the Maharashtra Police’s efforts to combat human trafficking would gain fresh momentum and direction.

Workshop Focuses On Financial Transactions And Technology

In her introductory remarks, Additional DGP Aswati Dorje said the police force was continuously working to ensure justice for all and eliminate human trafficking.

She explained that the workshop was organised to equip police officers with comprehensive knowledge of financial transactions linked to trafficking offences and the use of modern technology in such crimes. Coordination among various government departments was also highlighted as an important aspect of the initiative.

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Nandini Awade, Member Secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, also addressed the gathering.

Police officers and personnel attended the workshop. The programme was conducted by retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Patil.

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