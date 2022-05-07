Police constable held for raping woman in Bhayandar

In a major embarrassment for the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, a 29-year-old constable is cooling his heels inside the lock-up of his own police station for allegedly raping a woman in Bhayandar.

The accused has been identified as Balasaheb Dhole who is attached as a constable with the Navghar police station in Bhayandar (east).

While on night patrol duty, the accused met the 27-year-old woman who had ventured outside her house apparently after a domestic quarrel.

Under the guise of helping her solve the quarrel, the accused accosted her to the Golden Nest circle area and sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, Dhole was arrested and booked under section 376 (Rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC late on Friday night.

After a medical examination, Dhole was taken to court on Saturday where he was sent to police custody till May 10. Further investigations were underway.

