Police constable held for molesting minor girl

A constable attached to the Vile Parle Police Station has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in his neighborhood at Ghatkopar in the city. Hours after the incident was reported to the Pant Nagar Police, they arrested the 28-year-old constable on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place a few days ago when the victim was playing outside her house. As per the complaint, the constable (name withheld) allegedly molested her and warned her not to disclose it to anyone.

On Monday night the girl narrated the incident to her family after which they approached the police. Based on the complaint, an offence was registered under the IPC sections of 354 (molestation), 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 341 (wrongful restrain) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

"Soon after the incident was reported we arrested the accused and he was produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him in police custody till December 20," said Suhas Kamble Senior Inspector at Pant Nagar Police Station.

