Police attack senior photojournalist Ashish Raje at Mumbai Bagh; video goes viral

Earlier, a delegation of woman along with legislators Abu Azmi, Rais Shaikh, and former legislator Waris Pathan met Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday at Mantralaya. They demanded a written commitment that the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) will not be implemented in the state.

"The home minister made it clear that it has already been announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and himself that the state will not snatch away anyone's citizenship in the state. But they were stressing to have this in writing. Then, a press note issued by Deshmukh on January 29 stating the same was given to them with his signature," a member of the delegation said.

Addressing a press conference, Deshmukh informed the media about this meeting.

"The agitation going on at Nagpada doesn't have sanction from the state government. It is not good to have such agitations without proper sanctions from state agencies. I appealed them to call of their agitation. They were positive and promised to take the decision soon," he had said.