Police attack senior photojournalist Ashish Raje at Mumbai Bagh; video goes viral

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a video of police attacking photojournalist Ashish Raje at Mumbai Bagh, where women protesters have gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). He tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the post and said "it’s a silent peaceful protest".
He wrote, "At Mumbai Bagh the press is being forced into Vans or out of place .. need lawyers and people . Come on @AUThackeray it’s a silent peaceful protest @OfficeofUT."
Journalist and treasurer of Mumbai Press Club Varun Singh also tweeted the same video. According to him the photojournalist being manhandled by police Ashish Raje, is also the Joint Secretary of the Mumbai Press Club.
"Dear @OfficeofUT you are a renowned photographer & fully aware about the sentiments attached to the camera. Hope you will act & the police is sensitised to not behave in such a rowdy manner with us journalist. We are messengers not some local goons to get this treatment," Varun Singh tweeted.
He even tagged Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and wrote, "Dear @AnilDeshmukhNCP will you ask @MumbaiPolice to not target journalists, this is not how we know Mumbai Police, it has been kind & human. Let’s not spoil that image.
Singh shared the picture of the injured Ashish Raje. "The injuries on Ashish Raje because of the police brutality. Hope @MumbaiPolice has initiated some action, this is not at all acceptable," he tweeted.
Earlier, a delegation of woman along with legislators Abu Azmi, Rais Shaikh, and former legislator Waris Pathan met Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday at Mantralaya. They demanded a written commitment that the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) will not be implemented in the state.
"The home minister made it clear that it has already been announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and himself that the state will not snatch away anyone's citizenship in the state. But they were stressing to have this in writing. Then, a press note issued by Deshmukh on January 29 stating the same was given to them with his signature," a member of the delegation said.
Addressing a press conference, Deshmukh informed the media about this meeting.
"The agitation going on at Nagpada doesn't have sanction from the state government. It is not good to have such agitations without proper sanctions from state agencies. I appealed them to call of their agitation. They were positive and promised to take the decision soon," he had said.
