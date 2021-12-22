Police arrest 3 from West Bengal for theft of 24 tola gold from Mumbai-based jewellery shop

The Bhoiwada police have arrested three people from West Bengal for theft of 24 tola gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakhs. The accused threatened the complainant that they have committed the theft and challenged to catch them.

The police said Akram Ali Shaikh, a resident of Naigaon in Dadar is a goldsmith by profession. He was in need of workers at his place so he contacted his friend Atishkumar Singh and informed him about the requirement. "Singh gave assurance to Shaikh that he will send two people from West Bengal for working for him. Accordingly, Singh along with two workers came to Mumbai," said a police officer.

The police said that the three met at Chunabhatti and planned a robbery of Shaikh's gold ornaments. "Atish Singh, the mastermind prepared the two for the theft. Accordingly, Pradip A and SK Mansoor Abdul Ali started working at the goldsmith workshop of Akram. They worked for two days and on the third day, they fled away with 24 tola gold worth Rs 20 lakhs," said the police officer.

Akram approached the Bhoiwada police and registered a theft case after which the investigation was started under the guidance of Jitendra Pawar, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station.

Samir Abhang, police sub-inspector, Bhoiwada police station and his team started the investigation and arrested the three. The three are identified as Atish Kumar, Anup Pramanik and Mubin Shah.

"We have recovered 19 tola gold ornaments from the accused. Anup and Mubin had prepared a fake Aadhar card with the name changed on it, which they submitted to Akram. Anup named himself Pradip and Mubin as SK" added Abhang.

The police said after committing the crime, one of the accused gave a call to Akram. He informed them about the theft committed by the other two, he then threatened him to catch if he or the police have guts.

"After committing the crime they came to Chunabhatti and from there to Sion. They then took a bus to Nagpur and from there, they reached Raipur and then to West Bengal. All of them had switched off the phone in the time," said an officer.

Abhang said the accused were arrested on December 12 and December 15 respectively, and are in police custody till December 23.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:58 PM IST