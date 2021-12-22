Mumbai: Mahim police arrests 29-year-old man from Rajasthan for online fraud

The Mahim police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man from Rajasthan for online fraud. The police said the arrested accused was identified as Ravindra Kumar Laxman Singh (29), a resident of Rajasthan.

The police said on October 26, a case was registered with Mahim police station under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian penal code and sections of the Information Technology Act. The victim was cheated for Rs 99,009 through online fraud.

During the investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was transferred through Paytm to an account of Manappuram gold finance in Rajasthan.

"We took details of the account holder to find he has kelt his gold ornaments on-lend and took cash. He then paid the cheated amount to get back his gold ornaments," said a police officer.

A team from Mahim police station further reached Sikar in Rajasthan and after laying a trap, arrested the accused.

"We took his transit remand and brought him to Mumbai. The gold he took back by paying the amount was then seized. The gold ornaments includes two gold bangles, two earrings and one more item," said a police officer.

