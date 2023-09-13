 Police Accommodate Muslim Community's Requests For Eid-e-Milad Juloos in Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPolice Accommodate Muslim Community's Requests For Eid-e-Milad Juloos in Mumbai

Police Accommodate Muslim Community's Requests For Eid-e-Milad Juloos in Mumbai

The community had decided to delay the juloos by a day as it coincided with Ganpati Visarjan to avoid any potential confrontation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Police Accommodate Muslim Community's Requests For Eid-e-Milad Juloos in Mumbai | representative pic

Mumbai: The Muslim community has welcomed the Mumbai police's decision to accept all of their demands related to Eid-e-Milad Juloos. The community had decided to delay the juloos by a day as it coincided with Ganpati Visarjan to avoid any potential confrontation.

"The Mumbai police called for a meeting to discuss the Eid-e-Milad Juloos. We have always been cooperative, so it was a reciprocal gesture from the police. We had several demands. Foremost was allowing preparations to be made a day or two in advance for the procession. Many people put up decorations. We also wanted a helpline to be set up at the control room for the quick dissemination of information, as well as CCTV cameras. The police have appointed a DCP as a nodal officer, and we welcome that. We are grateful to the administration for taking cognisance of our concerns," said Sarfaraz Arzoo, Chairman of Khilafat House.

Read Also
Speakers root for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi to be observed as Day of Unity
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC To Open Second Arm of Delisle Road Overbridge Amid Protests

Mumbai News: BMC To Open Second Arm of Delisle Road Overbridge Amid Protests

Ajit Pawar Urges Swift Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar Urges Swift Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects in Maharashtra

Mumbai Crime: Accused Of Killing Man's Ex-Gf, Couple Sent To Police Custody

Mumbai Crime: Accused Of Killing Man's Ex-Gf, Couple Sent To Police Custody

Mumbai University PhD Entrance Exam Delayed

Mumbai University PhD Entrance Exam Delayed

Mumbai News: Bhandup East-West Connector Gets BMC's Nod

Mumbai News: Bhandup East-West Connector Gets BMC's Nod