Police Accommodate Muslim Community's Requests For Eid-e-Milad Juloos in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Muslim community has welcomed the Mumbai police's decision to accept all of their demands related to Eid-e-Milad Juloos. The community had decided to delay the juloos by a day as it coincided with Ganpati Visarjan to avoid any potential confrontation.

"The Mumbai police called for a meeting to discuss the Eid-e-Milad Juloos. We have always been cooperative, so it was a reciprocal gesture from the police. We had several demands. Foremost was allowing preparations to be made a day or two in advance for the procession. Many people put up decorations. We also wanted a helpline to be set up at the control room for the quick dissemination of information, as well as CCTV cameras. The police have appointed a DCP as a nodal officer, and we welcome that. We are grateful to the administration for taking cognisance of our concerns," said Sarfaraz Arzoo, Chairman of Khilafat House.