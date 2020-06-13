Poker player spends money saved for immigration to help the needy

We have come across innumerable stories about individuals and social organizations that have extended helping hands to the needy during the lockdown period which was imposed to contain the deadly coronavirus. However, this Good Samaritan is unlike any other we have heard of.

To help the needy people, Mauris Noronha has put all his savings including that which he had planned to use to process his immigration to the United States. Since the imposition of lockdown in March, Mauris Noronha- a resident of Borivali has been going around from Cuffe Parade to Virar and further north to Palghar in his SUV, offering food grains and other essentials to the needy people and stranded migrants.

Till date, Mauris who is a professional poker player has distributed nearly two lakh packets of food grains and is still counting. Apart from attending to random calls, Mauris has been going door-to-door in slum clusters giving out ration kits, fruits and even serves ready-to-eat food to children. This apart from distributing santitisers, face masks and gloves to ambulance staffers and auto-rickshaw drivers in the region. All this without any logistical help from organization, or taking donations from anyone.

Mauris manages the entire expenses from his own pocket, to fund the noble cause. “People have been forced to remain indoors during the pandemic but the worst affected are the daily wagers and other labourers. Helping others gives me a lot of satisfaction and strength.” says Mauris who was recently felicitated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation for his selfless service to the society.