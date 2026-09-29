PNB Fraud Case: CBI Arrests Nirav Modi's Close Associate Sandeep Mistry In Dubai, Brings Him To Mumbai For Custodial Interrogation |

Mumbai: While extradition of Nirav Modi is still prolonged, CBI has arrested one of his close associated Sandeep Mistry from Dubai and has been now brought in India.

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Mistry has been brought to Mumbai and would soon be produced before the special court hearing the case, where CBI will seek his custody for interrogation.

Miatry searved as a director of Fancy Creations Ltd., Modi's Hong Kong-based company. Recently, ED has initiated proceedings against him to declare him as fugitive economic offender which would enable agency to confiscate his assets located in and outside India.

According the prosecution he along with Modi's brother Nehal and another wanted accused Mihir Bhansali was accused of having threatened the employees - dummy directors of various firms associated with Modi in Dubai to leave after the case was lodged in India. They were allegedly forced to shift to Cairo under the threat that they also could be arrested. Besides, the accused has also destroyed their cellphones to destroy evidence.

The directors later managed to reach India and gave statement to CBI. On of the directors had told CBI that he wanted to return to India but he was threatened to have him killed. The directors had recorded all the calls and submitted these recordings to the agency.