PMC To Organise Painting And Rangoli Competitions On October 16 Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise open painting and rangoli competitions on October 16 as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which is being conducted from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure in constitutional positions.

Competitions Scheduled For October 16

The competitions will be held from 9am to noon on the second floor of Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha. The civic body has invited residents and students to participate in the activities, which will be organised ahead of the campaign’s concluding ceremony scheduled for October 16 at the auditorium.

The themes for the painting and rangoli competitions include Indian national symbols such as the national flag, Ashoka Chakra, Ashoka Pillar and lotus, along with ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Participants will have an opportunity to showcase their creativity through artworks based on these themes. The civic body has announced a total of 30 prizes for the two competitions.

In addition, the PMC has invited entries for an essay competition under the campaign. Participants can write on any of the three prescribed topics — ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ and ‘Digital Literacy’.

Essays must be submitted to the civic body’s public relations office by October 21, 2026.

According to the civic body, the competitions aim to encourage creativity, social awareness and national consciousness among citizens. The PMC has appealed to residents and students to participate in large numbers in the activities being organised as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

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