MahaRail Proposes Six Railway Overbridges To Ease Traffic Congestion, PMC To Consider NOC On October 15 | AI

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) has proposed constructing six railway overbridges (ROBs) at key locations in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area to ease traffic congestion and reduce delays caused by railway crossings. The proposals are expected to be placed before the civic body’s general body meeting on October 15 to seek a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Growing Traffic Increases Demand

Of the six proposed locations, two currently have single railway lines, while the remaining four have witnessed a rise in traffic and urban development on both sides of the tracks, increasing the need for grade-separated road crossings.

The proposed projects include a railway overbridge between Kalamboli railway station and Panvel railway station on the Panvel-Diva route, and another near Kharghar railway station on the stretch connecting Kharghar and Mansarovar railway stations.

Four Additional Locations Identified

Other proposed locations include the road near CKT College in Khanda Colony; the Kalundre stretch along National Highway 4, connecting survey number 105(1) to Kalundre survey number 7(2); the Advali stretch along NH-4, connecting Advali survey number 138(1) to Turbhe survey number 81; and the Rohinjan stretch along NH-4, connecting survey number 46 to Nazgaon survey number 25.

The areas have witnessed growing residential development and increasing vehicular movement, making railway crossings a potential bottleneck for commuters. The proposed overbridges are expected to improve connectivity and reduce waiting times for motorists and other road users.

MahaRail has conducted a survey of locations across Maharashtra where railway gates do not have underpasses or overbridges. The survey covers 80 locations across the state, including two sites within the Panvel civic jurisdiction, according to the report.

The proposals are part of the state government’s broader Railway Crossing-Free initiative, which aims to replace level crossings with overbridges or underpasses to improve road and railway safety, reduce traffic bottlenecks and save commuters’ time.

However, the projects are still at the proposal stage. If the PMC general body grants its no-objection, the authorities will have to undertake joint site inspections, prepare technical designs, shift underground utility lines wherever necessary and secure permissions from the concerned agencies before construction can proceed.

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