PMC To Hold Health Camps In Tribal, Slum Areas For ABHA, Ayushman Bharat Card Registration | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise special health camps in tribal hamlets and slum pockets to help residents access benefits under schemes such as the ABHA Card, Ayushman Bharat Card and Vayovandan Yojana, MLA Prashant Thakur said on Monday.

The announcement came during a meeting of the PMC’s Integrated Health Promotion Committee, chaired by Thakur at the civic headquarters on August 10. The meeting reviewed existing healthcare services and discussed measures to strengthen and make them more accessible to citizens.

Camps To Help Residents Obtain Health Cards

Thakur directed the civic health department to identify areas where residents face difficulties in obtaining health cards and organise camps to facilitate registration. He also called for a meeting with officials from the tehsil office to address problems faced by citizens while obtaining ABHA and Ayushman Bharat cards.

He further directed the civic body to install information boards at all municipal health centres detailing the facilities and services available, besides distributing information leaflets among residents.

The meeting also discussed improving the quality and effectiveness of healthcare services provided by the civic body. Thakur suggested holding a meeting with representatives of private hospitals to explore bringing more hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, enabling more citizens to avail themselves of cashless healthcare benefits.

Maharashtra National Urban Health Mission additional director Dr Jagannath Veerkar suggested that PMC should develop a ‘Panvel Municipal Corporation Model’ that could serve as an example for urban healthcare delivery across the state.

More Health Centres Needed With Rising Population

Considering the growing population within PMC limits, Veerkar said there was a need to establish additional health centres. He said efforts were being made through the National Urban Health Mission to facilitate new centres and explore special funding through various channels.

Mayor Nitin Patil, deputy mayor Pramila Patil, House Leader Prakash Binedar, civic members, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Paradkar, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi and Sub-District Medical Superintendent Shivaji Patil attended the meeting in person.

Additional Director Dr Jagannath Veerkar and Assistant Director and Nodal Officer Dr Deepti Deshmukh, along with other civic members, participated online.

Civic members also put forward suggestions aimed at improving the quality and reach of healthcare services provided by PMC.

Focus On People-Centric Healthcare Services

Dr Gosavi outlined the objectives of the Integrated Health Promotion Committee and briefed the meeting on healthcare services and facilities being provided through municipal health centres under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

He said the medical health department was also undertaking various initiatives to increase community participation in healthcare programmes and make public health services more people-oriented.

The meeting was attended by municipal medical officers and staff. Tuberculosis Officer Dr Usha Rathod, secretary of the Integrated Health Promotion Committee, proposed the vote of thanks.

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