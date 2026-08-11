PMC Reviews Women And Child Welfare Schemes, Plans New Health And Economic Initiatives

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday reviewed the implementation of various women and child welfare schemes and discussed proposals for new initiatives aimed at improving the health, education and economic empowerment of women and children.

The review meeting was chaired by Women and Child Welfare Committee chairperson Mamta Pritam Mhatre at the civic headquarters on August 10.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale, Deputy Commissioner Mangala Malve, Assistant Commissioner Dr Rupali Mane, department head Kavita Mokal and DAY-NULM manager Vinaya Mhatre, along with members of the committee, were present.

Focus On Maternal And Child Healthcare

The meeting discussed the Women’s Health and Maternal-Child Health Promotion Scheme, including measures to provide comprehensive and free healthcare to mothers and newborns based on their needs. Officials also discussed setting up Hirkani rooms and increasing the annual financial assistance provided to cancer patients.

A review was also undertaken of several education and support schemes, including scholarships and admission assistance for orphaned children, educational scholarships and admission assistance for children of single women, and the Single Woman Self-Reliance and Honour Scheme.

Officials stressed the need to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are able to access these schemes and discussed measures to improve outreach and implementation.

Scholarships And Support For Vulnerable Groups

The civic body also discussed organising a ‘Modak and Puranpoli Festival 2026’ to promote women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs in the PMC area. The initiative is aimed at providing women-led enterprises with a platform to showcase and sell their products.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the ‘Shravan Mahotsav 2026’, a cultural programme to be held on August 18 at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha as part of the Shravan month celebrations.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale provided guidance on the effective implementation of the welfare schemes and stressed the need for coordinated action at the departmental level to ensure that benefits reach eligible women, children and needy families.

The civic administration said the review was aimed at strengthening existing schemes while identifying new interventions to address the educational, economic, health and social welfare needs of women and children in the Panvel municipal limits.

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