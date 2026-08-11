Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Revised Agriculture Department Structure After 17 Years; 23,476 Posts Sanctioned

Maharashtra has approved a major restructuring of the Agriculture Department after 17 years, sanctioning 23,476 posts and creating new directorates focused on mechanisation, AgriStack, and climate-resilient farming | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a revised organisational structure for the Agriculture Department after 17 years, with 23,476 regular posts sanctioned to strengthen the department and make it more technology-driven and farmer-centric, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said on Tuesday.

According to Bharane, the restructuring has been undertaken keeping in mind changing agricultural needs and is aimed at speeding up administrative work and improving services and guidance available to farmers.

Of the 23,476 sanctioned posts, 2,668 are newly created positions. The new structure has also been prepared by abolishing obsolete posts and reducing certain positions, resulting in an estimated annual saving of Rs 92.60 crore.

Field-Level Services To Be Strengthened

Bharane said the restructuring would enable the department to provide more effective guidance to farmers on modern farming practices, agricultural mechanisation, climate change and AgriStack.

Several posts at different levels, including Agriculture Officers, Deputy Agriculture Officers, Assistant Agriculture Officers and Taluka Agriculture Officers, have been sanctioned to improve field-level guidance and services to farmers.

The government has also approved the creation of a new Directorate for Agricultural Mechanisation, Asset Management and AgriStack, with 63 posts. Additional positions have been created to accelerate the implementation of AgriStack-related work.

Climate-Resilient Directorate Approved

To address the challenges posed by climate change, the government has approved the establishment of a Directorate of Climate-Resilient and Sustainable Agriculture, with 35 sanctioned posts. The move is aimed at strengthening the department's capacity to promote sustainable and climate-adaptive farming practices.

In another decision, in-principle approval has been granted to accord Group-A status and the S-19 pay scale to Taluka Agriculture Officers and technical officers. Various other posts have also been sanctioned to improve administrative functioning and efficiency.

Minister Says Department Will Become More Dynamic

Bharane said the restructuring would help make the Agriculture Department more dynamic, modern and responsive to farmers' needs. He credited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar for their guidance in completing the restructuring process.

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The Agriculture Minister urged officers and employees to work with commitment in the interest of farmers and ensure effective and transparent implementation of various government schemes. He also called for greater speed, transparency and efficiency in the department's administrative functioning.

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